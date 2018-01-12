Bernard Starr, Contributor
College Professor (Emeritus, City University of N.Y),psychologist, journalist.

Donald Trump vs. Kim Jong-un: The Long and Short of It

01/12/2018 11:43 am ET
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un

For Donald Trump size doesn’t just matter: Size is everything in all matters. 

So, we know what he really meant with his coded size-tweet to Kim Jong-un. My thing down there is bigger than yours and unlike yours, mine works fine—you weakling.

Donald: stop teasing us-- Prove it!

In the early days of Hollywood studios, rumors swirled that swashbuckling movie star Errol Flynn was astonishingly well endowed.

One night at a Hollywood party he satisfied the curious and confirmed the whispers. Flynn whipped out his endowment and used it to play “You Are My Sunshine” on a piano keyboard.

Now this suggests a performance by our reality-show president that could finally put the size issue to rest—hopefully without a nuclear war.

On the other hand---Oh my God, what if Donald Trump could only play the tune in the key of C (mostly the white notes),

White and black piano keyboard notes

and Kim Jong-un could play it in the key of G flat major (which uses mostly the more distant black notes)?

Alarm!!! Head for the bunkers.

Bernard Starr, PhD, is a psychologist and professor emeritus at the City University of New York, Brooklyn College. His latest book isJesus, Jews, and Antisemitism in art: How Renaissance Art Erased Jesus’ Jewish Identity & How Today’s Artists Are Restoring It.

