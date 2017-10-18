Trump Declares War On Halloween With Another Weird Christmas Rant

“And speaking of Christmas... yes? You want to hear it? Speaking ― I’m just talking about Christmas presents, I’ll give you a bigger Christmas present, you’re going to be saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again, OK? You’re going to say ‘Merry Christmas.’

You know, you go to the stores, and they have the red walls and they have the snow and they even have the sleigh, and the whole thing. They don’t have ‘Merry Christmas.’ They don’t have ‘Merry Christmas.’

I want them to say: ‘Merry Christmas, everybody.’ Happy New Year, Happy holidays, but I want ‘Merry Christmas.’ We’re going to say it again. It’s happening already.”