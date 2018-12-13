President Donald Trump’s White House reportedly will not host a holiday party for members of the press this month.

Trump himself canceled the annual shindig, making “the decades-old tradition a victim of his increasingly contentious relationship with major news organizations,” Fox News reported Thursday morning.

President Trump cancels White House Christmas party for the press https://t.co/ZCwe3oy1mG — Fox News Alert (@foxnewsalert) December 13, 2018

CNN, which Trump often slams as “fake news,” boycotted the event in 2017.

“In light of the President’s continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests,“a CNN spokesperson told HuffPost at the time. “We will send a White House reporting team to the event and report on it if news warrants,”

