President Donald Trump’s White House reportedly will not host a holiday party for members of the press this month.
Trump himself canceled the annual shindig, making “the decades-old tradition a victim of his increasingly contentious relationship with major news organizations,” Fox News reported Thursday morning.
CNN, which Trump often slams as “fake news,” boycotted the event in 2017.
“In light of the President’s continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests,“a CNN spokesperson told HuffPost at the time. “We will send a White House reporting team to the event and report on it if news warrants,”
CNN’s 2017 snub prompted White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to respond with this tweet:
The Washington Post last week speculated over the future of the holiday party, noting that the “White House hasn’t said the event is off — but it hasn’t scheduled it, either.”