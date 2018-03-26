Trump Returns To White House Without Melania As CBS Airs Stormy Daniels Interview

President Donald Trump returned to Washington from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Sunday evening, arriving at the White House shortly before “60 Minutes” aired its interview with porn star Stormy Daniels.
Melania Trump was not with him.
“The first lady will be staying in Florida as is their tradition for spring break,” deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement cited by The Hill.
It’s not clear if Trump watched the interview. In it, Daniels described a 2006 affair with the future president, which allegedly took place while his wife was caring for the couple’s then-infant son, Barron.
Representatives for the president have denied the allegations.
Footage of Trump’s return to the White House showed him walking alone as reporters shouted questions about the “60 Minutes” interview and other topics. He waved but did not speak.
