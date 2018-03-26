Trump Returns To White House Without Melania As CBS Airs Stormy Daniels Interview

Melania Trump was not with him.

“The first lady will be staying in Florida as is their tradition for spring break,” deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement cited by The Hill.

It’s not clear if Trump watched the interview. In it, Daniels described a 2006 affair with the future president, which allegedly took place while his wife was caring for the couple’s then-infant son, Barron.

Representatives for the president have denied the allegations.