President Donald Trump totally chose the wrong word to describe his meeting with victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

Trump tweeted on Thursday morning that it was “so wonderful” to greet some of those injured by a heavily armed gunman who opened fire on the crowd at Sunday’s Route 91 Harvest Festival. Nearly 60 people were killed and more than 500 were hurt.

So wonderful to be in Las Vegas yesterday and meet with people, from police to doctors to the victims themselves, who I will never forget! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2017

Trump visited Las Vegas on Wednesday. He also met with police officers and doctors who responded to the attack. He said the trip was something he “will never forget.”

Trump’s use of “wonderful” did not go down well on Twitter. Many people called him out for “making a tragedy sound like good news.”

The president’s ham-handed description comes after Elaine Duke, the acting secretary of homeland security, called the federal response to Hurricane Maria tearing into Puerto Rico a “good news story.”

A sampling of responses to Trump’s “wonderful” tweet are below:

Why is everything you do "wonderful" and great. What happened in Vegas and Puerto Rico was disasters! Nothing wonderful about them!! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 5, 2017

Heartbreaking would have been a better word, but..... it's you so my every expectation has been lowered to Dotard level. — Casa Chi Chi 🌹 (@CasaChichi) October 5, 2017

He has no concept of empathy & people other than himself, just because they kiss his ass because he's president it's "wonderful" — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) October 5, 2017

How can it be Wonderful to face a catastrofic situation ? — Göte W. Larsson (@GWLarsson) October 5, 2017

Thank you for not throwing anything at them. Nice show of restraint — boys are stupid (@chicabella) October 5, 2017

I don’t think wonderful is the right word 😿 Better brush up on your vocabulary 😳 — VA Cat Lady (@VACatLady) October 5, 2017

Positivity at its worst form — Firdaus Amri (@FirdsAmri) October 5, 2017

Wonderful? This is and was a tragedy — advocate (@brooklynspecial) October 5, 2017

So wonderful? Try... I wish I had met all the wonderful, inspiring, brave folks in Las Vegas yesterday, under different circumstances. — Carly🍁🎃🍂 (@ondinemonet) October 5, 2017

It was “wonderful”? Please have your people explain what words are (the best words) and which ones are appropriate for certain situations. — Justin Smith (@74IrishDaddy) October 5, 2017

Are you not aware that you are making unspeakable tragedy sound like good news? — DavidLaw (@DavidLawTennis) October 5, 2017

Waiting for Trump to announce the 1st Annual Hunger Games any day now... — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) October 5, 2017

Bloke's beyond.



wonderful



adjective



inspiring delight, pleasure, or admiration; extremely good; marvellous. — Gareth Davies (@GD10) October 5, 2017