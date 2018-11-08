President Donald Trump has gone back on a vow he once made not to ban reporters from White House press briefings.

The Trump administration’s revocation Wednesday of CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials contradicts a claim Trump made as the presumptive presidential nominee in June 2016.

Trump said at the time in a telephone interview with CNN that he would not ban reporters from briefings if he became president. His claim came after he caught heat for banning reporters from multiple media outlets, including HuffPost, from covering his rallies.