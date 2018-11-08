POLITICS
11/08/2018 06:09 am ET

Donald Trump’s Old Promise To Not Ban Reporters Comes Back To Haunt Him

The revocation of CNN reporter Jim Acosta's White House press credentials contradicts a vow Trump made in 2016.
headshot
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump has gone back on a vow he once made not to ban reporters from White House press briefings.

The Trump administration’s revocation Wednesday of CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials contradicts a claim Trump made as the presumptive presidential nominee in June 2016.

Trump said at the time in a telephone interview with CNN that he would not ban reporters from briefings if he became president. His claim came after he caught heat for banning reporters from multiple media outlets, including HuffPost, from covering his rallies. 

It’s a different thing,” said Trump. “In my case, I’m a person running for office. I rent these large arenas […] so I have an option. When I’m representing the United States, I wouldn’t do that. But I would let people know if somebody’s untruthful.”

RELATED COVERAGE

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump White House Cnn Jim Acosta Trump Lies
Donald Trump’s Old Promise To Not Ban Reporters Comes Back To Haunt Him
CONVERSATIONS