Trump Mourns 'Young And Beautiful' Lives 'Destroyed' By Russia Probe

President Donald Trump on Sunday lamented the lives “devastated” by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In his latest attempt to discredit the federal probe, Trump tweeted that the “young and beautiful lives” allegedly “destroyed” by the “Russia Collusion Witch Hunt” had “journeyed to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes.”

“They went back home in tatters!” he tweeted.

Who’s going to give back the young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt? They journeyed down to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation...They went back home in tatters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2018

It’s unclear who Trump was referring to in his tweet, though at least 19 people have been charged in Mueller’s investigation, which began in May 2017.

Michael Flynn, 59, who served as Trump’s national security adviser for a month before his ouster, was the first person inside the president’s administration to be indicted in the probe. He pleaded guilty in December to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian government.

Paul Manafort, 69, a former Trump campaign chairman, has been indicted on multiple criminal charges, including conspiring to launder money and bank fraud. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Several other Trump associates, including Rick Gates, 46, a former deputy chairman of Trump’s campaign, and George Papadopoulos, 30, a former Trump campaign adviser, have pleaded guilty to charges related to the probe and have agreed to cooperate with Mueller.

Trump has repeatedly tried to undermine Mueller’s investigation, tweeting May 20 that “real Americans” should “get tough” on the probe.