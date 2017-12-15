Trump's Statement On Redundancy Is Hilariously Redundant

President Donald Trump’s statement on deregulation on Thursday is getting plenty of attention, but not just for his claim of killing off 22 regulations for every new one implemented.

It’s this quote from the president at the top of the White House news release:

“We will get rid of the redundancy and duplication that wastes your time and your money,” Trump vowed.

The redundancy and duplication in the statement didn’t go unseen or unnoticed on social media.

Even Dictionary.com chimed in with a few words:

Here are more responses and reactions:

