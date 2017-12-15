COMEDY
12/15/2017 12:05 am ET

Trump's Statement On Redundancy Is Hilariously Redundant

He's still got the best words.
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump’s statement on deregulation on Thursday is getting plenty of attention, but not just for his claim of killing off 22 regulations for every new one implemented. 

It’s this quote from the president at the top of the White House news release: 

We will get rid of the redundancy and duplication that wastes your time and your money,” Trump vowed. 

The redundancy and duplication in the statement didn’t go unseen or unnoticed on social media. 

Even Dictionary.com chimed in with a few words: 

Here are more responses and reactions: 

 

 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Around The World With Donald Trump
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Language
Trump's Statement On Redundancy Is Hilariously Redundant
CONVERSATIONS