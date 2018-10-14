Donna Brazile Slams Kanye West For Repeating 'Bad Stereotypes About Black People'

The Washington Post via Getty Images Rapper Kanye West embraces President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Former interim Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile tore into Kanye West on Sunday, accusing him of repeating “bad stereotypes about black people” during his recent White House visit.

“I thought it was another episode of the Kardashians featuring Donald Trump. It was embarrassing. That’s the best I’m going to say,” Brazile said during a roundtable discussion on ABC’s “This Week.”

The political analyst’s response came three days after the rapper visited Trump in the Oval Office and delivered a bizarre rant that included comments on abolishing the 13th Amendment, which bans slavery, and black people being at an economic disadvantage because they’re “caught up in the idea of racism over the idea of industry.”

Brazile, who on Thursday tweeted that West “has set us back 155 years” with his comments, urged the rapper on Sunday to get some help.

“It’s not about a black man sitting in the Oval Office, hugging a white man. It’s about a black man who did not know his history who went out there and repeated bad stereotypes about black people. I was embarrassed. Kanye needs help,” she said.

Fellow political pundits appearing on the program, including former New Jersey governor and Trump pal Chris Christie, argued that West’s support of Trump may have more of a positive impact for Trump than many may think.