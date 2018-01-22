Doughnut-Eating Champ Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Doughnut Shop

There was a hole in his plan.
A former doughnut-eating champion was arrested in North Carolina last week after police said he broke into a Dunkin’ Donuts, the Virginian-Pilot newspaper reported.
Bradley Hardison, now 27, made national news in 2014 when he won a police-sponsored doughnut-eating contest in Elizabeth City, then was arrested days later in connection with a series of break-ins in a neighboring county. Sheriff’s deputies had seen the media reports of his doughnut-eating contest victory and recognized him as their suspect.
Hardison was convicted and received a suspended sentence in connection with those break-ins.
This time, Hardison allegedly broke into a safe at a Dunkin Donuts in Elizabeth City in November and took an undisclosed amount of dough, according to WAVY, the NBC station in Portsmouth, Virginia. He’s now facing a series of felony charges, including breaking and entering, larceny, safecracking and probation violations, court records showed.
“That’s unfortunate that he continues to break the law and continue on this path in his lifestyle,” Lt. Max Robeson of the Camden Sheriff’s Office, who arrested Hardison in 2014, told the Daily Advance after learning about his latest run-in with the law.