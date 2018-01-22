Doughnut-Eating Champ Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Doughnut Shop

There was a hole in his plan.

A former doughnut-eating champion was arrested in North Carolina last week after police said he broke into a Dunkin’ Donuts, the Virginian-Pilot newspaper reported.

Bradley Hardison, now 27, made national news in 2014 when he won a police-sponsored doughnut-eating contest in Elizabeth City, then was arrested days later in connection with a series of break-ins in a neighboring county. Sheriff’s deputies had seen the media reports of his doughnut-eating contest victory and recognized him as their suspect.

Hardison was convicted and received a suspended sentence in connection with those break-ins.

This time, Hardison allegedly broke into a safe at a Dunkin Donuts in Elizabeth City in November and took an undisclosed amount of dough, according to WAVY, the NBC station in Portsmouth, Virginia. He’s now facing a series of felony charges, including breaking and entering, larceny, safecracking and probation violations, court records showed.