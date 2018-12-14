The First 'Downton Abbey' Movie Trailer Is Here, And It's Glorious

Fans got a first look at the hotly anticipated “Downton Abbey” movie Friday with the release of the film’s first teaser trailer.

The dialogue-free footage, which can be viewed above, consists mainly of sweeping shots of the Crawley family’s home as a new cinematic version of John Lunn’s “Suite,” the show’s theme song, plays.

“Next year, you are cordially invited to the motion picture event — only in theaters,” a tagline reads.

“Downton Abbey” followed the Crawley family in England at the turn of the 20th century and ran for six seasons on PBS. Rumors of a movie version began almost immediately after the series concluded in 2015, and were finally confirmed last year with the show’s sixth-season cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael and Maggie Smith, intact.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Gareth Neame was mum on plot specifics, but described the film as “more lavish” than the series on which it’s based.

“We had to do everything that all the fans wanted, but we had to do something that was fresh and original,” Neame said in an interview published Friday. “We wanted a kind of storyline and sense of scale and production value that exceeded even the very high production values the TV show was remembered for.”