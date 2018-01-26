Viewers Threaten Bloody Murder If Dr. Bailey Dies On 'Grey's Anatomy'

A preview of “Grey’s Anatomy” favorite Dr. Miranda Bailey having an apparent heart attack in next week’s episode caused fans’ hearts to stop Thursday. The title of the episode, “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” only made it worse.
Viewers threatened to stop watching the show if Bailey, played by Chandra Wilson for 14 seasons, dies. The promo aired after Thursday’s broadcast of the medical drama on ABC and spread like an epidemic on social media.
The response was pretty much a code blue of anger.
So why do fans love Dr. Bailey so much? Watch this clip from Thursday’s episode as she gives her son THE TALK about how to behave if he’s stopped by the cops.