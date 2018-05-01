Trump's Doctor Says Trump Basically Wrote That Glowing Health Letter: Report

President Donald Trump’s doctor claims that Trump himself wrote the bizarre letter of health that included results from a 2015 physical suspiciously written with many superlatives, CNN reported Tuesday.

Trump’s presidential campaign released the letter, signed by his personal physician Dr. Harold Bornstein, after Trump’s health came into question in 2015.

“His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary,” Bornstein’s letter read. “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

Bornstein told CNN on Tuesday that Trump essentially wrote the letter himself.

“He dictated that whole letter. I didn’t write that letter,” Bornstein told CNN. “I just made it up as I went along.”