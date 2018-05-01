POLITICS
Trump's Doctor Says Trump Basically Wrote That Glowing Health Letter: Report

“He dictated that whole letter. I didn’t write that letter," said Trump's personal physician Harold Bornstein.
By Carla Herreria
Dr. Harold Bornstein arrives at his office in Manhattan in 2015. He says his patient Donald Trump wrote the letter released d
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Dr. Harold Bornstein arrives at his office in Manhattan in 2015. He says his patient Donald Trump wrote the letter released during the presidential campaign that said he was in "extraordinary" health.

President Donald Trump’s doctor claims that Trump himself wrote the bizarre letter of health that included results from a 2015 physical suspiciously written with many superlatives, CNN reported Tuesday.

Trump’s presidential campaign released the letter, signed by his personal physician Dr. Harold Bornstein, after Trump’s health came into question in 2015.

“His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary,” Bornstein’s letter read. “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

Bornstein told CNN on Tuesday that Trump essentially wrote the letter himself.

“He dictated that whole letter. I didn’t write that letter,” Bornstein told CNN. “I just made it up as I went along.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Carla Herreria
Reporter, HuffPost
