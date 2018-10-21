Anti-Gay Activists Sue Houston Public Library Over Drag Queen Story Hour

A group of anti-gay activists have filed a lawsuit against Houston Public Library over its Drag Queen Storytime program, which they claim violates their freedom of religion.

The event, which is scheduled to take place at the Freed-Montrose Neighborhood Library on Saturday, has billed itself as helping to “instill a sense of love and acceptance in our children while encouraging them to be true to themselves.”

Similar programs, which have taken place across the country and abroad, aim to give children the opportunity to “see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real.”

However, the group, which claims it is not appropriate for patrons of the library, have asked a federal judge to put a stop to the event.

As the Houston Chronicle reports, the plaintiffs describe themselves as “Christ followers” and include evangelical minister and anti-gay crusader Chris Sevier, a notorious opponent of marriage equality.

The director of the library and Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, are both named as defendants in the suit, accused of misusing taxpayer money while being recklessly entangled in “LGBT doctrine.”