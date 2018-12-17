Tensions Flare When Neighbors Breathe Fire Over Dragon Christmas Display

A Louisiana woman’s choice of Christmas decorations has led one of her nosy neighbors to question whether she may be involved “in a demonic cult.”

In what has become a holiday tradition, author Diana Rowland decorates her front yard each Halloween and Christmas with festive dragons ― but this year, one grinch neighbor has taken offense.

“Your dragon display is only marginally acceptable at Halloween,” a note left for Rowland read. “It is totally inappropriate at Christmas. It makes your neighbors wonder if you are involved in a demonic cult.”

Our dragon holiday display got fan mail! (And apparently the "true meaning of Christmas" involves judgmental bullshit?) 😂 pic.twitter.com/7NLZKkEW2x — Diana Rowland (@dianarowland) December 15, 2018

I'm also rather baffled as to how the dragons are only marginally acceptable at Halloween. I guess they think I need MORE dragons?? — Diana Rowland (@dianarowland) December 15, 2018

Yes, because reindeer and polar bears are indigenous to Bethlehem. — Eric David (@ericdavid70) December 16, 2018

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Rowland said she “chortled” when receiving the “hate mail” ― and then responded by adding more halo-wearing dragons to the display.

“I did consider removing them for about a nanosecond, and then went, ‘Nope,’” she said.

Rowland’s neighbor may think she needs help from God in knowing “the true meaning of Christmas,” but she thinks she’s already got it down pat: spreading joy.

An update to yesterday's tweet re the letter I received from an anonymous, judgy-mcjudgyface neighbor who disapproved of my dragon display and asked me to consider removing them: I have added more dragons. pic.twitter.com/OxsFQs5yQ1 — Diana Rowland (@dianarowland) December 16, 2018

“Christmas is about joy. That’s what it boils down to,” she said. “If you’re a Christian, you’re feeling joy about the birth of Christ. We should all be looking for things to be joyful about.”

There’s no denying that the dragons have brightened up the holiday season for many ― including the thousands on Twitter who have caused Rowland’s display to go viral.

“It’s got more reactions than I ever expected,” she said. “I think this obviously resonated with a lot of people. I think there are a lot of people who have experiences with bad neighbors.”

I’m an Anglican priest and will be spending Christmas preaching about Jesus and the Nativity...and even I would be tempted to just order more dragons and write a one word response: pic.twitter.com/liRuUCUu9n — RevDaniel🎄 (@RevDaniel) December 17, 2018

Our Dragon wishes you a happy holiday! pic.twitter.com/VPiHicyDqV — Chris Lee (@_cd83) December 16, 2018