Tensions Flare When Neighbors Breathe Fire Over Dragon Christmas Display

A Louisiana woman’s choice of Christmas decorations has led one of her nosy neighbors to question whether she may be involved “in a demonic cult.”
In what has become a holiday tradition, author Diana Rowland decorates her front yard each Halloween and Christmas with festive dragons ― but this year, one grinch neighbor has taken offense.
“Your dragon display is only marginally acceptable at Halloween,” a note left for Rowland read. “It is totally inappropriate at Christmas. It makes your neighbors wonder if you are involved in a demonic cult.”
Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Rowland said she “chortled” when receiving the “hate mail” ― and then responded by adding more halo-wearing dragons to the display.
“I did consider removing them for about a nanosecond, and then went, ‘Nope,’” she said.
Rowland’s neighbor may think she needs help from God in knowing “the true meaning of Christmas,” but she thinks she’s already got it down pat: spreading joy.
“Christmas is about joy. That’s what it boils down to,” she said. “If you’re a Christian, you’re feeling joy about the birth of Christ. We should all be looking for things to be joyful about.”
There’s no denying that the dragons have brightened up the holiday season for many ― including the thousands on Twitter who have caused Rowland’s display to go viral.
“It’s got more reactions than I ever expected,” she said. “I think this obviously resonated with a lot of people. I think there are a lot of people who have experiences with bad neighbors.”
H/T BuzzFeed