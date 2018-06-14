Drake Gives 'Degrassi' Fans A Surprise Reunion In Newest Music Video

Drake dropped a new music video for his song “I’m Upset” late Wednesday, and it’s jam-packed with nostalgia from his “Degrassi” days.
Drake starred on the TV show for several seasons as Jimmy Brooks. The six-minute video features cameos by many of the rapper’s co-stars on the Canadian teen drama, including Spinner, Sean, Paige and Craig. Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob also show up in the clip, directed by Karena Evans. Smith showed his appreciation on Twitter.
The artist also posted on Instagram on Wednesday night that his next album, “Scorpion,” would be released June 29.
Take a look at the reunion above.