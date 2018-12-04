Drake Is The King Of Spotify And Apple Music As Top Streaming 2018 Artist

Andrew Chin via Getty Images Drake performs at the Squamish Valley Music Festival in 2015.

Started From The Bottom, now Drake is the most-streamed artist of 2018.

Every year, streaming services reveal the top reigning artist, and with viral hits such as “In My Feelings” and “God’s Plan,” it shouldn’t surprise that the Toronto-born rapper is king.

Drake has dominated both the Spotify and Apple Music’s end-of-the-year lists as the top-streaming artist of 2018 thanks to his fifth studio album “Scorpion,” which dropped in June.

The Grammy winner scored 8.2 billion streams on Spotify in 2018, making him the most-streamed artist ever on the platform. Post Malone, the late rapper XXXTENTACION, Travis Scott and Khalid trail behind him on the top 5 list.

Drake also claimed two spots on the top songs ranking with “God’s Plan,” which brought in 1 billion streams, and “Nice For What,” while “Scorpion” was also named the most streamed album of the year.

Spotify’s top-streamed female artist was Ariana Grande, who released both her album “Sweetener” and the current No. 1 song “thank u, next” in 2018. British pop star Dua Lipa and Cardi B secured the second and third spots, with Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello rounding out the list.

As for Apple Music, Drake also had no competition and ranked as the Artist of the Year, in addition to claiming three of the top five spots for top songs.

Country singer Kacey Musgraves, however, earned album of the year for her critically acclaimed “Golden Hour.” The album also made her a big winner at the Country Music Association awards in November.