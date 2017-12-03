Drake Appears Panicked After He’s Caught On Camera Pouring A Drink, And It’s Hilarious

Love him or hate him, you can’t help but laugh at Drake sometimes.

The rapper was hanging out on the sidelines for his home team, the Toronto Raptors, on Wednesday, and Drake appears panicked when cameras caught him pouring some Perrier during the game. His facial expressions are just too funny.

What else was in that cup, Drake?

Drake’s flustered expressions are just too much.

Twitter users have speculated that Drake was probably so freaked out because he got caught mixing himself a drink on screen. Maybe the rapper snuck in a little vodka and Perrier to truly enjoy the Raptors’ successful basketball season. Stadium drinks are so expensive and, hey, even famous musicians have bills to pay.