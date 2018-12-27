Drake Is Totally Obsessed With His Son's Sweet Christmas Gift

Drake declared that his son, Adonis, is already better than one of the masters in a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday.

The rapper showed off a framed photo of a colorful finger painting his 1-year-old son gave him for Christmas, captioning it “Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me,” adding a blue heart and Christmas tree emoji.

(Champagne) Papi, indeed.

Drake confirmed that he had a son on his fifth studio album, “Scorpion,” after fellow rapper Pusha-T outed his news in a diss track called “The Story of Adidon.”

He shares his son with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux, who previously came forward to say that Drake was the father of her child, citing text messages from the rapper asking her to get an abortion as evidence.

The two were previously linked together after photos emerged of them dining out in 2017. Pusha-T mentioned Brussaux by name on his track:

Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother.

Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her.

A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap.

We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts.

You are hiding a child, let that boy come home.

Deadbeat mothafucka playin’ border patrol, ooh.

Adonis is your son,

And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real.

Love that baby, respect that girl.

Forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world.

In a track called “Emotionless,” Drake insisted that he was never trying to keep his son a secret.

“Look at the way we live / I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid,” he raps in the song. “From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate / until you staring at your seed, you can never relate.”

The rapper spoke about breaking the news that he’d fathered a child to his mother ― and what it’s like having a son ― on an October episode of LeBron James’ show “The Shop.”