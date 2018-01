Who knew game-show hosting could be so hazardous?

Drew Carey of “The Price Is Right” fell to the ground and nearly off the stage on Wednesday’s show after a chosen contestant pulled him down with a hug.

The host got to his feet and exclaimed, “Hey, everybody!” He said he was fine.

The super-excited Sona eventually won $3,000, as seen in the clip below. But imagine if she had won the car.