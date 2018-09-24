Baby In The Road! Jersey Driver Saves Little Boy From Close Call

Driver Cory Cannon spotted something out of the ordinary in the middle of a busy New Jersey road over the weekend. He was stunned when it turned out to be a baby crawling across the dividing line as cars whipped by at 40 mph.

Cannon told the Asbury Park Press he “thought it was a toy or something” until the baby moved. “Then my heart stopped and I had to do something.”

He stopped his truck, blocking traffic, and climbed out to protect the baby from any cars. A neighbor scooped the baby from the road, but wasn’t sure who the child’s family was.

Cannon, who has a four-month baby girl of his own, noticed a door wide open nearby and knocked. The adult in the home was surprised that the 10-month-old boy was outside. “Oh, I’m sorry,” he said, Cannon recalled in an interview with CBS2-TV.

Cannon said he thought to himself, “You don’t have to apologize to me; you should be apologizing” to your baby.

He had snapped a photo of the baby when he descended from his truck. “My whole thing was that I didn’t want it to happen again,” he told CBS. “That’s why I got the pictures.” He also called the police and gave them the address.

Authorities told WABC7-TV that the baby may have taken off through a door left open by an older sibling. Officials have launched an investigation.

A woman who answered the door at the location told the Asbury Park Press that it was simply an “accident” that the baby was out in the road.

Cannon’s wife, Zenobia Cannon, said her husband saved the baby because “it was a good thing to do.”