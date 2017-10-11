Horrifying Drone Footage Shows Wildfire Devastation In Santa Rosa

Wildfires have turned entire neighborhoods in Santa Rose, California, to ash, according to drone footage The Association Press posted Tuesday.

The video shows still-smoldering homes burned to their foundations, blackened trees, and cars that look like they were destroyed in warfare. Standing out in the rubble are the charred skeletons of refrigerators, patio furniture and barbeque pits.

Firefighters continue to battle at least 22 large wildfires across multiple counties, and are preparing for winds to make conditions even worse. The blazes have already burned some 117,000 acres, destroyed about 3,500 structures and triggered mass evacuations. At least 21 people have been killed.

The Tubbs Fire in particular ripped through residential areas of Santa Rosa late Sunday and early Monday. As of Wednesday, it alone had burned 28,000 acres and killed at least 11 people, making it the sixth-deadliest fire in California’s history, according to officials.