LIFE
09/04/2018 05:53 pm ET

This Dudeoir Calendar Of Bearded Mermen Is So Flippin' Fun

The same group that went viral last year is back and raising money for a local violence-prevention organization.
headshot
By Brittany Wong

If you like your men bearded and vaguely fishlike, get ready to flip out.

For the second year in a row, members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club have channeled their inner mermen for a dudeoir calendar that’s absolutely a must-sea. (See what we did there?) 

They washed up like this.
Roth and Ramberg Photography
They washed up like this.

This isn’t your average cheesecake photo shoot, though. Proceeds from the boys’ fintastic MerB’ys 2019 calendar will go to Violence Prevention Newfoundland and Labrador, which aims to reduce violence against vulnerable populations in the community ― such as women, children and the disabled ― through education, advocacy and support.

Proceeds from the Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club&rsquo;s 2019 MerB&rsquo;ys calendar&nbsp;will go to Viol
Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club
Proceeds from the Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club’s 2019 MerB’ys calendar will go to Violence Prevention Newfoundland and Labrador.

“After last year’s calendar went viral, we knew we found the perfect organization and project to support this year,” the group’s founder, Hasan Hai, told HuffPost. 

“MerB’y” combines “merman” with the Newfoundland term “b’y” (pronounced “bye”), a gender-neutral term similar to “buddy.”

Hai said the calendar speaks to some of the core goals of the social group, which is open to anyone who grows or appreciates facial hair and likes to give back to the community. 

“This calendar is really an opportunity to take a traditionally accepted idea of what masculinity looks like ― big and bearded, for instance ― and show that masculinity is actually a beautiful spectrum,” he said. “Men can be gentle, affectionate, whimsical and loving.” 

Mermen get thirsty too.
Roth and Ramberg Photography
Mermen get thirsty too.

Last year the social club raised nearly $250,000 for Spirit Horse Mental Health Program, a charity that provides animal therapy for people with mental illness and physical limitation.

This year’s calendar is even more inclusive than the last one, with drag kings, men of different sizes and abilities and more people of color participating. 

“What most people don’t realize is that being selected to be a merb’y has nothing to do with your physical appearance or amount of facial hair you have,” Hai said. “We heard from more than 150 applicants and selected people solely on their written applications. It’s really the beard inside the matters.” 

See more photos from the calendar and behind the scenes below. If you still can’t get enough, head to the club’s official site to order a copy.

RELATED CONTENT

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Brittany Wong
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Beard Calendar Newfoundland And Labrador Mermen
This Dudeoir Calendar Of Bearded Mermen Is So Flippin' Fun
CONVERSATIONS