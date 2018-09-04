This Dudeoir Calendar Of Bearded Mermen Is So Flippin' Fun

“After last year’s calendar went viral, we knew we found the perfect organization and project to support this year,” the group’s founder, Hasan Hai, told HuffPost.

“MerB’y” combines “merman” with the Newfoundland term “b’y” (pronounced “bye”), a gender-neutral term similar to “buddy.”

Hai said the calendar speaks to some of the core goals of the social group, which is open to anyone who grows or appreciates facial hair and likes to give back to the community.

“This calendar is really an opportunity to take a traditionally accepted idea of what masculinity looks like ― big and bearded, for instance ― and show that masculinity is actually a beautiful spectrum,” he said. “Men can be gentle, affectionate, whimsical and loving.”