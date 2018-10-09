Dog Lovers Aren't Happy With The New York Times

The New York Times apologized to its readers and dog lovers everywhere on Monday for publishing an article which casts doubt over the intelligence of man’s best friend.

Your dog's not that special, science says https://t.co/89g0GZXMTV — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 8, 2018

Clearly, the paper of record had never heard of Holly, a financially savvy New York pooch who hoards money so that she can pay for treats herself:

Or this real-life Scooby-Doo, who uncovered more than $100,000 of heroin buried in his backyard:

While The Times tried to make it up to their readers by linking them to photos of corgis marching around Washington, many accused the publication of promoting “straight cat propaganda”:

NYT corrects: Here are some pictures of Corgis pic.twitter.com/U3npg1zycX — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) October 8, 2018

This is straight cat propaganda. Is the New York Times working for big cat? — Molly Jong☠️Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 8, 2018

But are the adorable corgi pictures enough to repair the damage that’s already been done? Judging by some of the reactions on Twitter, the answer is no:

THEY'RE GOOD DOGS, NYT — Devam Hirpara (@devamhirpara) October 8, 2018

Blocked. Reported. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 8, 2018

no he rules actually — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) October 8, 2018

Your face isn’t that special. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) October 8, 2018

WHY CAN'T YOU HEARTLESS MONSTERS LET US HAVE *ANYTHING* GOOD — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) October 8, 2018