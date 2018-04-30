Library Shut Down After Stinky Fruit Mistaken For Gas Leak

Things were out of odor at a university library in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday afternoon, with fears of a gas leak.

But the smell that aroused suspicions was no leaky pipe. It was a notoriously stinky fruit.

Around 500 students and staffers were evacuated from the RMIT University library so that 40 firefighters, including masked crews, could investigate the source of the smell, according to the Herald Sun. The culprit was a durian left rotting in a cupboard, Melbourne’s Metropolitan Fire Brigade said in a release.

Although aficionados relish durians for their creamy, sweet interior, the fruits are so polarizing that they’re banned from Singapore’s subway system and many hotels around Asia, according to Time.