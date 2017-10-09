Dutch TV Comedy Perfectly Sums Up America's Gun Problem

It’s the NRA ... but not the one you’re thinking of.

“Sunday with Lubach,” a Dutch news satire program hosted by comic Arjen Lubach, created a PSA for a problem facing the United States that they’re calling NRA, or Nonsensical Rifle Addiction.

In a mock charity appeal, the program called on Europeans to step up and help Americans dealing with NRA by providing funds for “water, blankets, facts, insights, statistics and truth bombs.”

Check it out above.