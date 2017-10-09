COMEDY
10/09/2017 04:35 am ET Updated Oct 09, 2017

Dutch TV Comedy Perfectly Sums Up America's Gun Problem

Are you or a loved one suffering from "nonsensical rifle addiction?"
By Ed Mazza

It’s the NRA ... but not the one you’re thinking of. 

“Sunday with Lubach,” a Dutch news satire program hosted by comic Arjen Lubach, created a PSA for a problem facing the United States that they’re calling NRA, or Nonsensical Rifle Addiction.

In a mock charity appeal, the program called on Europeans to step up and help Americans dealing with NRA by providing funds for “water, blankets, facts, insights, statistics and truth bombs.” 

Check it out above.  

You may have heard of Lubach and his crew. Their program went viral earlier this year with a mock ad welcoming Donald Trump shortly after his inauguration. 

(h/t Digg)

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Guns In Campaign Ads
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Gun Control National Rifle Association Satire Sunday With Lubach
Dutch TV Comedy Perfectly Sums Up America's Gun Problem
CONVERSATIONS