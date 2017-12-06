Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is finally getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his fans couldn’t be happier for him.
The professional wrestler-turned-actor confirmed the news on Twitter early Wednesday:
Johnson called the accolade a “true true honor” and said he was “so grateful” and had “so many people to thank.”
The official ceremony takes place on Dec. 13 ― and Johnson said he would “see everyone there.” He added, “Tequila on me.”
His fans also reacted in delight, with one tweeter sharing this old clip of the actor talking about gratitude:
Johnson responded in typical inspirational style:
Hundreds of other fans also rushed to congratulate him.
Many said they couldn’t believe he didn’t already have a star, while others revealed the heartening ways in which he’s inspired them over the years.
Some, meanwhile, were lightheartedly only in it for the tequila ― and a few suggested a new challenge for Johnson (Hint: It involved President Donald Trump). Check out some of the wonderful responses below: