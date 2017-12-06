Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is finally getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his fans couldn’t be happier for him.

The professional wrestler-turned-actor confirmed the news on Twitter early Wednesday:

A true true honor. What a full circle journey. So grateful and so many people to thank. See everyone there! Tequila on me. https://t.co/sBEIZhMDlC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 6, 2017

Johnson called the accolade a “true true honor” and said he was “so grateful” and had “so many people to thank.”

The official ceremony takes place on Dec. 13 ― and Johnson said he would “see everyone there.” He added, “Tequila on me.”

His fans also reacted in delight, with one tweeter sharing this old clip of the actor talking about gratitude:

According to reports, @TheRock is getting a star on the Hollywood walk of fame. I’m genuinely happy about it and this video is an awesome demonstration of what he’s about. pic.twitter.com/Y9uNH8jGSu — Oliver Maroney (@OMaroneyNBA) December 6, 2017

Johnson responded in typical inspirational style:

Thank ya man. I’m excited. Let’s keep working hard and enjoyin’ those roses https://t.co/F9x9kT62bi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 6, 2017

Hundreds of other fans also rushed to congratulate him.

Many said they couldn’t believe he didn’t already have a star, while others revealed the heartening ways in which he’s inspired them over the years.

Some, meanwhile, were lightheartedly only in it for the tequila ― and a few suggested a new challenge for Johnson (Hint: It involved President Donald Trump). Check out some of the wonderful responses below:

Congratulations big guy!! You have inspired more people than you could possibly ever know, especially me- a kid from Podunk Indiana, who accepted your challenge 6 years ago to make a difference- now changing lives in Chicago. #hardestworkerintheroom #pieeating #peopleschamp — Amelio A. Lopez (@amelio_a) December 6, 2017

Well deserved! It's about time! 🙌🏼 — Danny Shepherd (@DannyLaShep) December 6, 2017

This is awesome!



While dealing with my own setbacks in life over the last few years (losing my fiancee in a car accident, suffering brain aneurysms) I've been watching how @TheRock slowly built and transitioned his own life from what it was, to what it is now.



Pure motivation — Ethan Michael Carter (@Carter_inc) December 6, 2017

Well done sir. You truly are an inspiration and have more than earned this honor. Many congratulations. #StillTheMan.😎 — ShaunTheCHB (@ShaunTheCHB) December 6, 2017

I am so proud of you. I first saw you back when the @WWE was still the WWF. You've come so far & grown so much. It has been a privilege & an honor to be a part of your journey in the small way I have. I'm proud to be your fan. Your hustle, drive, & ambition are inspiring. ❤ pic.twitter.com/GUxWsIvHIl — Feeling Festive 🎄🎅🎁 (@anglib78) December 6, 2017

And about damn time. Sir you’ve been my hero since I started watching wrestling & read your book. It taught me that no matter how bad things get, just keep on going & brighter days will come. Thank you sir & congratulations ⭐️ 👊🏾 — Dan 🇧🇷🇵🇹🇬🇾🇯🇲 (@DannyMondinho) December 6, 2017

Helped me through my childhood via wrestling, now helping me with parenting my own kids via movies (and WWE Network replays). Congrats 🏆 — The Holte (@TheHolteTweets) December 6, 2017

Got this made when I was 6 years old. You’ve been one of my biggest inspirations my entire life. Hopefully I can meet you one day and we turn our shoes side ways & stick it up someone’s candy ass. #Legend pic.twitter.com/6ruG3yHMTR — Brandon Mayo (@Brandon_DGAF) December 6, 2017

Will it just read Dwayne Johnson? Or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? Or just The Rock? Or The Great One? Or The People’s Champion? Or The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment? ... Man, just go small font and fit ‘em all. Congrats, Rock! — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) December 6, 2017

I dunno, I think it looks good pic.twitter.com/RzhdS79i33 — JavaJoe (@JavaJoeX) December 6, 2017

About damn time! From Rocky to Rock Star! You are an inspiration that hard work pays off. Thank you and congratulations! pic.twitter.com/ABeClEWfKz — Absolute (@absoluda_) December 6, 2017

When you say, “tequila on me”, is there a specific place on you it will be or is it the consumer’s preference? Asking for a friend...😇. Congrats and so deserved 👍 — Trudy (@ltltlee) December 6, 2017

Just a precursor for your next milestone... 🤨 pic.twitter.com/HZFfY3yFTw — ┊radιo corpѕ 🃏 (@radiocorps) December 6, 2017