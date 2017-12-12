Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Announces New Baby News In Cutest Way

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s young daughter helped him announce some big news on Monday.

The wrestler-turned-actor shared this adorable photograph of daughter Jasmine Lia to reveal that his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, is expecting another baby girl.

“[We] are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby,” Johnson wrote. He also said Jasmine Lia was “excited” at the prospect of being able “to boss around and protect her lil’ sis.”

Johnson, who had daughter Simone Garcia Johnson in 2001 from an earlier marriage to Dany Garcia, seemed enthusiastic about being “completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana.”

“All girls. One dude. And a boy dog,” the 45-year-old wrote. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

In December 2015, Johnson shared the news of Jasmine Lia’s birth in a similarly heartwarming way: