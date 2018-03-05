The Rock Almost Seems Happy For 'Baywatch' Razzie Award

Anyone can give a gracious acceptance speech for an award they win for a good movie, but it takes a special talent for doing one when the movie is a dog.
Dwayne Johnson managed to do that on Sunday after learning that “Baywatch” had won a very special honor at the Razzie Awards, which are given out annually to the year’s worst films.
“Baywatch” was so bad it earned the probably-not-coveted award for “The Razzie Nominee So Rotten You Loved It,” beating out “The Emoji Movie,” “Fifty Shades Darker,” “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “The Mummy.”
The dubious honor was handed out on Saturday, but Johnson took to social media on Sunday to graciously thank those responsible for the award:
“It’s Oscar Sunday, I’m super pumped and very proud of my buddies who are nominated. I’m pulling for you guys to bring home the gold,” he said in the post below. “I’m also excited because I was just informed that I too am bringing home the gold tonight, no not an Oscar, but maybe one day, but a Razzie. ”
The Rock then explained why the honor was a career highlight for him.
“But here’s the cool thing. The movie was so bad, they actually had to create a new category, I’m not kidding, that category, the new category, is ‘A Movie So Rotten You Eventually Fell in Love With It.’ I’m not kidding.
“Which means the shit sandwich you have been eaten is so bad that you eventually started to like it.”