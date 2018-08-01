The Rock Reduces His Stuntman To Tears With The Perfect Thank You Gift

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may make physical feats look easy in movies like “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” or “The Fate of the Furious,” but he readily admits that he couldn’t do it without the stunt double who’s been working with him for 17 years.

The professional wrestler-turned-actor said a big thank you to his stuntman and cousin, Tanoai Reed, and surprised him with the keys to a custom pickup. A video of the exchange was posted on Instagram, and when the big reveal came, Reed was in tears.