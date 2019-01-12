Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shreds UK Tabloid's Viral Interview: 'Never Happened'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson used Instagram on Friday to “set the record straight” after UK tabloid the Daily Star published an alleged interview with him in which he “raged” about “Generation Snowflake.”
The wrestler-turned-actor said the interview ― which featured on the newspaper’s front page (below), was dubbed an “exclusive chat” and subsequently went viral online ― was “100 percent fabricated.”
Johnson said he was “quite baffled” to find out about the purported interview.
It “never took place, never happened, never said any of those words, completely untrue, 100 percent fabricated,” he said.
“You know it’s not a real DJ interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation or anyone,” he added in the Instagram clip. “Because that’s not me, that’s not who I am and that’s not what we do.”
He concluded: “I always encourage empathy, I encourage growth but most importantly I encourage everybody to be exactly who they want to be.
Check out Johnson’s video here:
Reach plc, the UK media company that owns the Daily Star, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
The newspaper had quoted Johnson as saying:
“I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it. That’s democracy. So many good people fought for freedom and equality - but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended. If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended - and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”
It also alleged that the movie star said:
“We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years. People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want. That can only be a good thing – but generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”
Johnson doubled down on his denial on Twitter: