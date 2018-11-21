ENTERTAINMENT
11/21/2018 10:40 am ET

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Lets Daughter Paint His Face In Insanely Cute Post

"Make sure you choose manly colors that are flattering to my complexion," the actor wrote under the Instagram picture of 2-year-old Jasmine at work.
headshot
By Jenna Amatulli

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might seem like the busiest man on the planet, but he still makes time to get his face painted by his 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine.

On Wednesday, the “Skyscraper” star posted an adorable photo of Jasmine turning his face into her own personal Picasso on his Instagram.

Johnson quipped that Jasmine’s “intoxicating blue eyes,” which she got from her mother, Johnson’s partner Lauren Hashian, were what made him succumb to the face painting.

Johnson often posts on social media about his daughters, Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana.

Jasmine’s recent appearances on his page have included her repeated asks that she be allowed to paint Johnson’s nails. Naturally, The Rock obliged.

Is your heart melting? Am I the only one crying? If you’ll excuse me, I need to go get my own nails painted.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Instagram Celebrity Children Dwayne Johnson The Rock Face Painting
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Lets Daughter Paint His Face In Insanely Cute Post
CONVERSATIONS