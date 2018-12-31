Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Sees The Best In Being In A Really Bad Movie

SIPA USA/PA Images Dwayne Johnson in New York in on July. On Dec. 30 he showed off the Razzie Award for "Baywatch" on Instagram.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is proud to talk about both his high and his lows ― including a Razzie, or Golden Raspberry Award, given to some of the worst movies of the year.

After announcing in March that “Baywatch” won the not-so-coveted trophy, for the Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It, the actor told his Instagram followers that he finally received the prize, which he showed off alongside a pretty impressive plaque from Disney.

“After months away from home due to filming, I come back home to these Christmas gift surprises waiting for me in my office,” the 46-year-old star wrote.

“Amazing gift from Disney commemorating over 5 MILLION WORLDWIDE SALES for our soundtrack of MOANA, on which I sang the song YOU’RE WELCOME. And a sweet little GOLDEN RAZZIE AWARD for making BAYWATCH,” he joked.

He added that “Baywatch” won for being “a movie so rotten and shitty, you actually fell in love with it. Hey, I take full responsibility for the 💩 so punch me right in the kisser for that one.”

“Baywatch” beat out “The Emoji Movie,” “Fifty Shades Darker,” “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “The Mummy” to take top honors in the category, which at the time Johnson said “means the shit sandwich you have been eaten is so bad that you eventually started to like it.”

Luckily, it hasn’t dulled The Rock’s shine one bit:

He recently made headlines for doing something incredible: buying his mom a house. And not just any house, as he explained to his Instagram followers.

“I told her to treat this card like it’s ‘Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket’ because she gets to choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants,” he wrote. “I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being.”