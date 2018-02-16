Dwyane Wade Calls Out Laura Ingraham For Telling LeBron To 'Shut Up And Dribble'

The Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade fired off at Laura Ingraham on Friday morning after she spewed vitriol at NBA players LeBron James and Kevin Durant, telling them they should “shut up and dribble” after the duo posted a video about Trump.

“They use to try and hide.. now the president has given everyone the courage to live their truths,” Wade tweeted.

They use to try and hide it.. now the president has given everyone the courage to live their truths. https://t.co/OwLSMHIG0m — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 16, 2018

Laura Ingraham says #LeBronJames should "shut up and dribble" and leave political comments to people who didn't leave high school a year early. pic.twitter.com/vwInOpZJZq — Thomas Bishop (@bishopk0s) February 16, 2018

“The Ingraham Angle” host went on a tear on Wednesday night over the latest episode of “Uninterrupted,” in which James said Trump doesn’t “give a fuck about the people.”

The color of money doesn’t change the color of your skin. @KingJames keeps it real on #RollingWithTheChampion. pic.twitter.com/1nDUFWzuja — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) February 15, 2018

Ingraham called James’ take “R-rated” and “barely intelligible,” going so far as insulting him for leaving high school a year early to enter the NBA.

“I’m numb to this commentary like... Must they run their mouths like that?”, Ingraham said.

She went on:

Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously. Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Oh, and LeBron and Kevin? You’re great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So, keep the political commentary to yourself. Or as someone once said, ‘shut up and dribble.’

James has been a frequent critic of Trump, calling him a “bum” on social media. But Ingraham learned you can’t assail one of the country’s most beloved athletes over his education without expecting some backlash.

Many people on social media criticized Ingraham’s comments, with some calling her out for racism:

This Laura Ingraham stuff really has me bothered. However you feel about LeBron James the player, he is an American success story and has given more back to kids and a city than any of us could ever imagine. Shame on you @IngrahamAngle — Steven Spector (@StevenSpector10) February 16, 2018

Watch this and tell me Laura Ingraham doesn't secretly wish she could own people https://t.co/5aIoN9WsZq — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) February 16, 2018

“Must they run their mouths like that?” @IngrahamAngle asked in her segment centered around calling @KingJames an uppity idiot. Yes, to answer her question—and also, thanks for making his point about being subject to racism despite being wealthy. https://t.co/QLJ5lVIQH7 — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) February 16, 2018

Couple of things here.



a) This is racist as hell.



b) Trump is a D-list celebrity. So the idea that celebrities + athletes can't be political is disingenuous at best.



c) Has she ever heard Trump speak?



d) Laura Ingraham is trash. https://t.co/OmIJleEzZM — Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) February 16, 2018

The hate seething from Laura Ingraham over black men having opinions is really something else. We are living in a world now where you are not allowed to be critical of the president or a nationally televised state media host will run an entire segment on you. https://t.co/BcNpqhNeqb — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) February 16, 2018

Your friendly reminder that while LeBron James might be an athlete, he's still an American. He has a Congressman, two Senators, and a President. He's eligible to vote, and he has just as much of a right to talk about politics as Laura Ingraham does. https://t.co/4dk5uPzSnb — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 16, 2018

One of the most epic takedowns of Ingraham came from recent Super Bowl LII winner, Philadelphia Eagles’ Chris Long:

I’ll be replying to my own tweet with a collage of your network allowing political commentary from a few folks. https://t.co/WUGl1WQSLE — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018

I’m sure the network she works for has interviewed a bunch of athletes, just couldn’t find the screenshots quickly. The point is, what’s the prerequisite for who can talk politics? So, Fox News folks who agree with Laura... you okay with these segments? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018

And if you reply “stick to sports,” you should probably tune of out Fox News because they’ve got karate guys talking climate change on there. (Which I’m cool with... it’s his right.) Unless it’s just about you needing to feel like you’ve got control of athletes like Lebron. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018

Wade coming to James’ defense is no surprise, since the two are close friends. James congratulated Wade last week on Instagram for signing with the Miami Heat again.