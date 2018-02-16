Dwyane Wade Calls Out Laura Ingraham For Telling LeBron To 'Shut Up And Dribble'

The Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade fired off at Laura Ingraham on Friday morning after she spewed vitriol at NBA players LeBron James and Kevin Durant, telling them they should “shut up and dribble” after the duo posted a video about Trump.
“They use to try and hide.. now the president has given everyone the courage to live their truths,” Wade tweeted.
“The Ingraham Angle” host went on a tear on Wednesday night over the latest episode of “Uninterrupted,” in which James said Trump doesn’t “give a fuck about the people.”
Ingraham called James’ take “R-rated” and “barely intelligible,” going so far as insulting him for leaving high school a year early to enter the NBA.
“I’m numb to this commentary like... Must they run their mouths like that?”, Ingraham said.
She went on:
Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously. Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Oh, and LeBron and Kevin? You’re great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So, keep the political commentary to yourself. Or as someone once said, ‘shut up and dribble.’
James has been a frequent critic of Trump, calling him a “bum” on social media. But Ingraham learned you can’t assail one of the country’s most beloved athletes over his education without expecting some backlash.
Many people on social media criticized Ingraham’s comments, with some calling her out for racism:
One of the most epic takedowns of Ingraham came from recent Super Bowl LII winner, Philadelphia Eagles’ Chris Long:
Wade coming to James’ defense is no surprise, since the two are close friends. James congratulated Wade last week on Instagram for signing with the Miami Heat again.
As for Laura Ingraham, as one Twitter user noted: No one voted for you either.