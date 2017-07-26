Twitter Pounces On Letter From 9-Year-Old Trump Fan (UPDATED)

UPDATE: July 28 ― This story has been updated to reflect that Pickle is real.

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is somewhere around a measly 38 percent, but he can at least count on the support of a 9-year-old boy named Dylan, who everyone calls “Pickle.”

So said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who read a supposedly handwritten letter from the pre-teen supporter during Wednesday’s press briefing.

White House press secretary @SHSanders45 reads a letter from Dylan, a 9-year-old @POTUS fan https://t.co/iXbWIMW7XZ — CNN (@CNN) July 26, 2017

In the letter, which Sanders later posted on Twitter, the mysterious “Pickle” praises Trump as his “favrit President.”

“I like you so much I had a birthday about you,” Pickle wrote. “My cake was the shape of your hat.”

The child asks: “How much monny do you have?”

The letter, dated June 1, appears below. The boy’s last name was redacted by the White House.

Dylan aka Pickle thank you for your letter and hope to meet you soon! pic.twitter.com/XZlJARZ9cs — Sarah Huckabee (@SarahHuckabee) July 26, 2017

Sanders told reporters that if the boy was ever in Washington, she hoped he’d stop by for a tour of the White House.

Since Pickle’s full name wasn’t released, Twitter was skeptical he actually exists. However, the Washington Post tracked down the child and is convinced that Pickle is not a plant.

Dylan “Pickle” Harbin is a 9-year-old in Stockton, California, who first heard about Trump during a mock election in his third-grade class.

He liked that Trump had the same first name as a classmate and was impressed by the then-candidate’s many hotels around the world.

Before the Post tracked down the kid, Twitter had a field day attempting to prove that he was just some fake news being foisted on the American public.

I mean, of course the #Pickle letter is fake, right?



This is like an adult writing words with the backwards "S" so you think a kid did it. — James B McGarvey III (@jamesmcgarvey3) July 26, 2017

Hey #Pickle (if thats your real name) instead of worrying about how much $$$ @POTUS has, why don't you work on your penmanship? #DylanLetter pic.twitter.com/x28zdgaM1t — Fatty D (@FatDerrieres) July 26, 2017

Others wrote up their own letters from “Dylan.”

Omg I just found another letter written by young Dylan! pic.twitter.com/tEJzReMf54 — Logan Smith (@LoganJames) July 26, 2017

my wonderful son Borłt has written his own letter to the president pic.twitter.com/PbO5WAeSIG — gabaguber am outside (@jimpjorps) July 26, 2017

Since this seems to be the only way to get Trump to listen, I wrote my own letter to the president. pic.twitter.com/wd1e4ZGh8r — Santos L. Halper (@dansamiljan) July 26, 2017

After a while, one man theorized that “Pickle” might actually be someone closely connected to Trump ― maybe Donald Trump Jr., or Vice President Mike Pence.

From there, the conspiracy theories got stranger.

Eager for info on Dillon aka "pickle," the kid who wrote Trump, per @SHSanders45. Dillon the Pickle is mascot of Portland baseball team. pic.twitter.com/tOUWXnEbzv — Todd J. Gillman (@toddgillman) July 26, 2017

Some people thought Dylan might have lucked into a new job.

UPDATE: 9-year-old Dylan ("Pickle") has been hired by Fox — Mдтт Иegяiи 🔮 (@MattNegrin) July 26, 2017

One person said the letter’s release might have created bigger problems for the White House.