E! Executive Says Catt Sadler's Pay Gap Had Nothing To Do With Gender

“How can I operate with integrity and stay on at E if they’re not willing to pay me the same as him?” she wrote. “Or at least come close? How can I accept an offer that shows they do not value my contributions and paralleled dedication all these years? How can I not echo the actions of my heroes and stand for what is right no matter what the cost? How can I remain silent when my rights under the law have been violated?”

At the time, E! responded to Sadler’s departure in a statement to HuffPost, saying that the entertainment channel “compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender.”

This weekend, actresses Debra Messing and Eva Longoria called out E! during the Golden Globes for paying its female co-hosts less than their male counterparts.