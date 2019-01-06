ENTERTAINMENT
01/06/2019 08:00 pm ET

E! Forks Up Jameela Jamil's Name At Golden Globes In Nod To 'Good Place' Fans

This totally would happen to Tahani.
By Kimberly Yam

This is pretty forkin’ funny. 

E! News intentionally misidentified “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil on the outlet’s chyron as “Kamilah al-Jamil” at Sunday’s Golden Globes. 

Kamilah al-Jamil is actually the name of the sister of Jamil’s character, socialite Tahani al-Jamil. Kamilah, portrayed by Rebecca Hazlewood, is known for overshadowing Tahani and constantly stealing the spotlight. 

So this totally would happen to Tahani. 

Though the erroneous name was only on the screen for a second, people definitely noticed. And though not everyone immediately got that it was a joke, hardcore “Good Place” fans definitely picked up on it and appreciated it.

Well played, E!. Well played.

Kimberly Yam
Asian-American Affairs Reporter, HuffPost
