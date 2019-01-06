E! Forks Up Jameela Jamil's Name At Golden Globes In Nod To 'Good Place' Fans

Kamilah al-Jamil is actually the name of the sister of Jamil’s character, socialite Tahani al-Jamil. Kamilah, portrayed by Rebecca Hazlewood, is known for overshadowing Tahani and constantly stealing the spotlight.

Though the erroneous name was only on the screen for a second, people definitely noticed. And though not everyone immediately got that it was a joke, hardcore “Good Place” fans definitely picked up on it and appreciated it.