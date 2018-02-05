Eagles Fans Get Engaged Amid Philly's Super Bowl Street Revelry

And we thought being a Philadelphia Eagles fan was commitment enough.

Sports Illustrated shared this unverified video of a guy popping the question to his girlfriend on Philly’s Broad Street amid the celebration of the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title.

SOMEONE JUST GOT ENGAGED AMIDST THE MADNESS ON BROAD STREET 💍💍💍



(via @maxontwitter) pic.twitter.com/1VUa7LtxTd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

She said yes, and the Eagles are still Super Bowl champs. Can it get any better for a lovestruck Eagles supporter?

Maybe these two could name their first son Nick, for Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles. Just a thought.

An earlier Eagles’ milestone victory also generated a marriage proposal. Just after Philadelphia defeated the Minnesota Vikings to advance to the Super Bowl two weeks ago, this happened:

A post shared by Garage (north) (@garagefishtown) on Jan 21, 2018 at 11:16pm PST