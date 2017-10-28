Earning a Job That You'll Love AND That Makes The World Better—Lessons from the Net Impact Conference

Net Impact

I just had the pleasure of speaking at the 2017 Net Impact #NI17 conference in Atlanta. Thousands of students and working professionals joined us to learn about how to find fulfilling careers that make the world better. To say it’s an inspiration is an understatement.

Of course, nothing beats being here in person, but here are some key lessons from it.

1. Now Is the Time

More than ever before, those looking for careers are demanding their companies be socially and environmentally responsible. Research proves it. Oh yea… and the world needs you NOW.

2. It’s Hard to Find Opportunities

There are not enough “corporate social responsibility” jobs that people dream of one day having. That’s the bad news. But here’s the good news: The growth of shared value means that, across any sector and in any company, there are opportunities to create a positive impact embedded in almost all organizations with corporate, governmental, and nonprofits – like at Nike, where sustainability sits in innovation.

3. Don’t Jump at the First Thing You See

As we think about earning careers that make an impact, jumping at the first job that makes an actual impact is not a strategy for success. It’s a shortcut to career dissatisfaction and burnout.

4. Figure Out Your Purpose

If you want a job that makes the world better, first, you must figure out your purpose.

5. It Takes Work, But There is a Way

To truly prosper in your career, you need to take steps to orient your career in a way that makes you feel purpose, enables you to find mastery, and functions at a level of autonomy that brings out the best part of you. Let’s call that Drive. Here is the presentation that provides guidance on how to figure out your mastery, purpose, and autonomy drivers, how to build your skills and network, and how to find that opportunity. There are plenty of links to videos, resources, and research embedded in the slides below.