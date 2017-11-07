Police Department Threatens Criminals With 'Stranger Things' Spoilers

The truth may be stranger than “Stranger Things.”

A Michigan police department believes it has found a surefire way to deter people from a life of crime.

Spoiler alert: it involves “Stranger Things.” Well, actually, “Stranger Things” spoilers.

The East Lansing Police Department posted a tweet on Sunday that threatened to reveal key plot points for the hit Netflix series’ second season.

We've taped Stranger Things spoilers all over the walls of our jail this week. Some extra motivation for you to not end up there. pic.twitter.com/SEbRlXx4BJ — East Lansing Police (@EastLansingPD) November 5, 2017

The possibility of a jail cell covered with spoilers had at least one Twitter user contemplating getting arrested to verify the tweet, according to The Detroit News.

Sadly, a Lansing police official told the paper the tweet was just a joke.

That didn’t stop Twitter from weighing in:

that’s harsh !!!the worst punishment ever I feel the pain already! — Kaila Hernandez (@kKailaHernandez) November 7, 2017

Anyone who hasn’t watched Stranger things deserves to be imprisoned anyways. — Ginger Tweet God 🌐 (@Skipaleeto0799) November 7, 2017

However, at least one person pointed out that the spoiler deterrent threat meant little in an era when entire seasons are posted all at once.