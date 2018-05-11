38 Easy Ways To Eat Eggs For Dinner

Always have eggs in your refrigerator. (Unless you’re vegan, in which case you can ignore all of this.)

The greatness of eggs for dinner cannot be underestimated. Not only are they easy to cook into a million different types of recipes, but eggs are one of the most affordable proteins you can find, and they’re loaded with tons of nutritional benefits.

One large egg contains a little more than 6 grams of protein. Considering the average adult woman requires about 46 grams of protein a day, eating two eggs will take you a long way toward that number.

Eggs also boost high dietary cholesterol, or HDL, the “good” kind of cholesterol, and are super rich in a nutrient called choline, which boosts brain development and reduces inflammation. Bonus points for your brain if you buy Omega-3 eggs, which have even more brain-boosting powers.