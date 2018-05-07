If the idea of executing a Mother’s Day pancake breakfast with kids in tow gives you tremendous amounts of anxiety, that’s normal. It’s hard. But it’s actually possible to make a simple, thoughtful breakfast without setting the house on fire or giving anyone salmonella.

You only need to make two things, and neither requires the use of a stove or an oven.

Follow the steps below, and you’ll compose a respectable Mother’s Day breakfast that doesn’t require the skills of a master chef.

The only key to pulling this off: Do your grocery shopping in advance, and remember to make the cold brew and freeze your smoothie ingredients the night before.

Oh, and don’t forget to do the dishes. Leaving behind a messy kitchen is the ultimate Mother’s Day sin.

Make cold-brew coffee the night before, no machinery required.

Make some cold-brew coffee with your French press. If there’s any chance you’ll be delivering mom her breakfast on a tray, this helps you avoid serving up third-degree burns. (You also won’t have to worry about your kids getting burned near the stove, because cold brew doesn’t require boiled water.)

Learn how she takes her coffee, because it’s the little things that’ll warm her heart. Bonus points for properly remembering that she takes vegan coconut-milk creamer and raw cane sugar, but if you have no clue where to start, here are a few other ways to mix up a delicious iced coffee.

Lastly, you need to clean the grounds out of the French press after you’ve made the coffee, lest you wish to burden mom with that task. There’s a ridiculously easy way to clean your French press. All you need is a strainer.

Make a smoothie bowl on the morning of Mother’s Day.

Instagram: Alenafoodphoto/PanaceasPantry/Carokocht

Do you have a blender? Do you know how to buy ingredients and put them in the freezer ahead of time? If so, you can make a smoothie bowl.

The best part about smoothie bowls is that they’re exactly what they sound like, but appear to be something much more magical with just a bit of decoration. If you take some time to embellish them with fresh fruits and toppings, they can look like Instagram-ready works of art.

Pick one of our favorite smoothie bowl recipes, do your shopping ahead of time, and enlist the help of some little fingers to design something pretty on top just before you serve it. It’s the kind of thing you could pay $13 for at a smoothie shop. Here are 19 of our favorites: