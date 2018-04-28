This is Ed Balls:

Adam Holt / Reuters

Back on Apr. 28, 2011, the then British member of parliament searched his name on Twitter. But instead of typing his moniker into the search bar, he mistakenly wrote it into a tweet and hit send:

Ed Balls — Ed Balls (@edballs) April 28, 2011

Balls’ post immediately went viral and spawned what has since become a spoof national day ― predictably called “Ed Balls Day.”

This year on Apr. 28, as each of the ones that have gone before it, Twitter users in the United Kingdom have taken to the social media platform in their droves to mockingly commemorate the snafu.

Since leaving politics in 2015, Balls, 51, has gone on to star in “Strictly Come Dancing,” the British version of “Dancing With The Stars.” He also appeared on a charity edition of “The Great British Bake Off.”

Here’s a roundup of the 2018 celebrations so far:

Happy #edballs day! I’ve celebrated with tea and a croissant. — Rachael Lucas (@karamina) April 28, 2018

I hate how Ed Balls Day has become so commercialised! We really are in danger of losing sight of what the day is all about #EdBallsDay pic.twitter.com/j7Cd2gLL47 — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) April 28, 2018

Some days only come once a year and are a joy but we should never forget the true meaning of today. Happy Ed Balls Day. #EdBallsDay — John Darvall (@johndarvall) April 28, 2018

Up bright and early this on this special day. So much to do preparing sausage rolls, the cake, the decorations. Left it all far too late this year. But will be careful to take a few moments amidst the whirlwind to stop and be mindful of what 🎉#EdBallsDay🎉 is really all about. — Alison Cowan🌹 (@AlisonCowan) April 28, 2018

It’s here it’s here!

Was at the Ed Balls Eve midnight service last night and everyone was in high spirits.

Hope you get everything you wished for on this magical day.

Happy #EdBallsDay one and all. https://t.co/TcIdgiCXUO — Nicola Hume (@Nicola_Hume) April 28, 2018

Happy Ed Balls Day!! My favourite national holiday 😁😁 — Wil Jarvis (@MarquisOfSham) April 28, 2018

Should auld @edballs be forgot

And never brought to mind

Should auld @edballs be forgot

And Ed Balls Day

Happy #EdBallsDay to those celebrating! — Funyarinpa (@projekct) April 28, 2018

Happy Ed Balls Day everyone. Hope it's a special day for you and your families! pic.twitter.com/qYOQSXnovN — Young Labour (@YoungLabourUK) April 27, 2018

Happy #EdBallsDay 2018. Went a bit too wild on Ed Balls Eve this year, so a day of quiet contemplation of the true meaning for me today. — David Halliwell (@davidhalliwell4) April 28, 2018

It is a joyous day, even for us non-Brits, and I'm just glad that it hasn't been over-commercialised yet. Though I did notice the Ed Balls Day decorations going up in the shops a few weeks earlier this year... — Kamahl Santamaria | Al Jazeera (@KamahlAJE) April 28, 2018

It feels like the last Ed Balls day was just a few months ago. Time flies https://t.co/4lOHPkMkWg — Thomas 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@bullsczi) April 28, 2018

Happy #EdBallsDay folks! May your day be as beautiful as Ed Balls :) pic.twitter.com/D7qw6nLQFG — Emma B (@Emmabiasini) April 28, 2018

Ed Balls day - a day for remembering more innocent & joyous times. — Cait MacPhee (@sciorama) April 28, 2018

Can't believe I forgot that today was the official holiday of my people. Happy Ed Balls Day everyone. May the spirit of the season be with you throughout the year pic.twitter.com/H2IlyZqIKa — A sad grad (@JessAlice1992) April 28, 2018