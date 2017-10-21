Ed Ruscha at David Lynch's Festival of Disruption (photos)

Theatre at the Ace Hotel, Los Angeles. Sat October, 14. 2:10 pm: Ed Ruscha talk with Kristine McKenna

Ed Ruscha. Photo by EMS.

A recent argument went like this...Who is the greatest born artist in the history of California? A few artists were mentioned like Robert Irwin, Robert Irwin, and Robert Irwin. (as far as I was concerned)...then there were the smart asses who wouldn’t let it go...Ruscha, Ruscha, Ruscha! Irwin was born in Long Beach and Ruscha from Omaha, Nebraska (raised in Oklahoma). If I were to waive the point of origin, there would be a definite head to head between the two, most likely giving Ruscha the nod. While Irwin created a movement and a new way to look at art, there is no doubt that Ruscha’s body of work screams Los Angeles.

Festival Of Disruption. Ace Hotel. Photo by EMS

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker and artist, David Lynch, held Festival Of Disruption at the Ace Hotel on October 14 and 15. “David Lynch curates his second Festival of Disruption, bringing together his favorite artists to expand our consciousness through creativity. The festival will raise funds and awareness for his charitable Foundation, dedicated to eradicating post-traumatic stress through Transcendental Meditation.”

Music – Bon Iver, The Kills, TV On The Radio, Sharon Van Etten, Laura Marling, Reggie Watts DJs – Moby, Shepard Fairey Talks with Kristine McKenna: Ed Ruscha, Bill Pullman, Sheryl Lee, Pete Holmes, Twin Peaks Collaborators: Duwayne Dunham, Dean Hurley, Johanna Ray & Gary D'Amico Films – Lost Highway, Los Angeles Plays Itself, Don't Look At Me, Rare David Lynch shorts Meditation – Brian Eno’s Reflection, Bob Roth Exhibits – William Eggleston, David Lynch, Polaroid Photobooth

Kristine McKenna and Ed Ruscha. Photo by EMS.

Listening to Ed Ruscha speak at age 79 was as good as it gets. Ruscha speaks like a sage, a mentor, with avuncular undertones that everyone is happy to see during the holidays. He comes bearing gifts of knowledge, knowledge of the of the history of Los Angeles art that was a focus of his oeuvre for decades. When he was asked what his favorite street in LA was, he said, “Franklin Boulevard.” That was special because my cross street is Franklin.

Ed Ruscha. Photo by EMS.

Ruscha talked about his life living off Western in the 70s. He would step outside and look directly up the street at the Hollywood sign and determine what the days weather would be like and the smog by using the Hollywoos Signs clarity as a barometer. If it was hard to see the sign then he knew it would be a terrible day weather wise. He praised the invention of the catalytic converter that was placed in all cars and made the city’s air cleaner and habitable.

Festival of Disruption. Ace Hotel. Photo by EMS.

Ed Ruscha talked about his fascination with the Hollywood Sign when most cities he was from had the city name painted on water towers. The sculptural aspect of the Hollywood sign he found very unique. Ultimately, it seemed that there was a push or prodding of Ruscha to level cynicism and hate for Los Angeles’ storied and sordid past. Ruscha kept his cool and spoke of our city kindly. He said there was a time when he didn’t like the city, but he’s happy where the city is now.

Ed Ruscha. Photo by EMS.

Check out Bon Iver’s concert at Festival of Disruption on Youtube.

This article is part of an ongoing photojournalism survey of art exhibition openings titled EMS N(art)rative. Through my lens I document a photographic essay or visual “N(art)rative” that captures the happenings, personalities, collectors, gallerists, artists and the art itself; all elements that form the richly varied and textured fabric of the SoCal art world. This reconnaissance offers a unique view for serious art world players to obtain news and information on the current pulse of what’s in the now, yet capturing timeless indelible images for posterity and legacy. Here is EMS N(art)rative Fifty-Six.