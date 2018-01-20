Ed Sheeran Is Engaged To Childhood Friend Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran announced his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn on Saturday in an Instagram post that was pretty darn adorable.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year,” the “Perfect” singer wrote. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

People reports that Seaborn, 24, is a risk advisory consultant and that she and Sheeran started dating in 2015. But the two have known each other much longer ― they were childhood friends who went to school together, according to The Guardian.

Sheeran, 26, has credited Seaborn with helping him in his past struggle with substance abuse and in recovering after a bike accident.

And as for those “chuffed” (read: happy) cats, that would be Calippo and Dorito, who are social media stars in their own right.

Sheeran’s previously alluded to the felines being a symbol of stability in his relationship with Seaborn.

“I spent every day for a year with this certain person, we kind of have a strong relationship now, which is good,” he told BBC Radio 2 in February. “I’m really secure now, we live together and we have cats, and I think when you have cats that’s kind of it.”