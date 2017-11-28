Ed Sheeran Fans Are Really Upset About His Grammy Snubs

We’re just thinking out loud here, but Twitter users do not seem happy with the Grammys right now.

Among the nominations for the 60th annual Grammy Awards announced Tuesday, singer Ed Sheeran earned two nods. His album “Divide” was mentioned in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, and his single “Shape of You” snagged a nomination for Best pop Solo Performance — but fans feel that it’s not good enough.

Sheeran broke several records after releasing “Divide” in March. The album broke streaming records in its first week on the charts and helped Sheeran become the fastest-selling male artist on the U.K. charts. Despite all this success, the singer was snubbed in the top categories (Record, Album or Song of the Year).

Here’s what they were saying about that in the Twitterverse.

Ed Sheeran didn't get nominated for AOTY pic.twitter.com/KXDzo5JxZi — lil niggy vert® (@glorychiId) November 28, 2017

Ed Sheeran not being nominated in four major categories? Seriously? Should've been nominated in the ROTY category. Shape Of You, I'm sorry sweetie you don't deserve this. #GRAMMYs — BRING THE REPUTATION STADIUM TOUR IN PHILIPPINES (@esteeven17) November 28, 2017

Absolute stunner that Ed Sheeran didn’t get nominated for Record, Song, OR Album of the Year. https://t.co/cVMO9QOQHM — Patrick Jon Hyzy (@PatrickHyzy) November 28, 2017

Omg Ed sheeran getting snubbed all over the place — Bryce Paschal (@BrycePaschal) November 28, 2017

#grammy BIGGEST SNUB OF ALL TIME- ED SHEERAN — Dilan Khangembam (@DilanKumar) November 28, 2017

And did ed sheeran also get no nomination for that masterpiece of an album? I’m throwing a fist!!!!! 😡😡😡 — Selena ◟̽◞̽ (@JustHoldSel) November 28, 2017

ED SHEERAN WAS SHUT OUT OF RECORD AND ALBUM OF THE YEAR #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/E74lTYA5KH — Jon (@prasejeebus) November 28, 2017