Ed Sheeran Fans Are Really Upset About His Grammy Snubs

We’re just thinking out loud here, but Twitter users do not seem happy with the Grammys right now.
Among the nominations for the 60th annual Grammy Awards announced Tuesday, singer Ed Sheeran earned two nods. His album “Divide” was mentioned in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, and his single “Shape of You” snagged a nomination for Best pop Solo Performance — but fans feel that it’s not good enough.
Sheeran broke several records after releasing “Divide” in March. The album broke streaming records in its first week on the charts and helped Sheeran become the fastest-selling male artist on the U.K. charts. Despite all this success, the singer was snubbed in the top categories (Record, Album or Song of the Year).
Here’s what they were saying about that in the Twitterverse.
Oof. At least Sheeran was nominated for two Grammys. We wouldn’t like to see his fanbase had he received none ...