Ed Sheeran Responds To Comments That He Looked Like A Slob Next To Beyoncé

Ed Sheeran is owning his look with a tongue-in-cheek response to backlash he sparked online.
On Sunday, the “Shape of You” singer performed a duet with Beyoncé at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. While she wore an extravagant pink gown, he looked like he just rolled out of bed.
The clashing looks sparked a discussion online about double standards. Many criticized Sheeran for dressing down.
Sheeran seems to have taken the criticism in stride, however, and decided to inject a little humor into the situation. After posting a screenshot of an article that said people were “angry” about what he wore during the performance, he posted a picture of the black T-shirt he wore during the performance to his Instagram Stories.
“Swipe up to ’get the look,” he wrote alongside the hashtag “#dresstoimpress.”
The joke is a reference to fashion bloggers and clothing sites that use the line to prompt their followers to click on links to items they’re peddling.
Not everyone who saw the photo of Queen B next to Sheeran got whipped into a feminist frenzy.
Some online pointed out that Sheeran always rocks a casual look when he performs.
Whatever your opinion may be, there’s no denying that Sheeran’s humorous response was close to perfect.