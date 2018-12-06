Ed Sheeran Responds To Comments That He Looked Like A Slob Next To Beyoncé

Ed Sheeran is owning his look with a tongue-in-cheek response to backlash he sparked online.

On Sunday, the “Shape of You” singer performed a duet with Beyoncé at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. While she wore an extravagant pink gown, he looked like he just rolled out of bed.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran perform during the Global Citizen Festival Sunday.

The clashing looks sparked a discussion online about double standards. Many criticized Sheeran for dressing down.

I get this.

Even tho I appreciate good musicians in normal clothes the double standard is ridiculous... what is expected of female vs male artists. https://t.co/xLEcNXVuX7 — Fat in Public (@garlicmeg) December 4, 2018

This photo is v v v v representative of what we expect from men and women at the top of their game, isn't it? https://t.co/cfeLw8n1aI — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) December 4, 2018

Ed Sheeran is a 27 year old man the fact we’ve enabled him to feel it’s ok to dress like this at all, let alone next to Beyoncé really boils my piss pic.twitter.com/Q6XqgTFuvQ — shon faye. (@shonfaye) December 4, 2018

Sheeran seems to have taken the criticism in stride, however, and decided to inject a little humor into the situation. After posting a screenshot of an article that said people were “angry” about what he wore during the performance, he posted a picture of the black T-shirt he wore during the performance to his Instagram Stories.

“Swipe up to ’get the look,” he wrote alongside the hashtag “#dresstoimpress.”

Shout out to Ed Sheeran for handling this like a boss😂 pic.twitter.com/FzXX3cNbC2 — Ru (@klaustaphobic) December 6, 2018

The joke is a reference to fashion bloggers and clothing sites that use the line to prompt their followers to click on links to items they’re peddling.

Not everyone who saw the photo of Queen B next to Sheeran got whipped into a feminist frenzy.

Some online pointed out that Sheeran always rocks a casual look when he performs.

the outfit differences between Beyonce and Ed Sheeran isn't gender standards. they both have extremely different stage presences and that's what you're seeing. there are men who overs and there are women who underdress. stop trying to make everything a fight pic.twitter.com/fJnlwh2vM6 — Lily (@lilyliveredrat) December 5, 2018

BEYONCÉ CAN DRESS HOWEVER SHE WANTS. SHE HAS THE POWER OF CHOICE AND SHE EXERCISES IT.



ED SHEERAN CAN DRESS HOWEVER HE WANTS. HE HAS THE POWER OF CHOICE AND HE EXERCISES IT.



ARTISTS HAVE AGENCY, AND WILL PRESENT THEMSELVES HOW THEY WISH. — Infinthony FanTHANOS (@theneedledrop) December 4, 2018

this is beyonce, she ALWAYS goes above and beyond with what she wears. this is ed sheeran, he ALWAYS wears comfortable clothing when he performs. why? because they both have their own STYLE. this has nothing to do with gender so pls stop making it that way :) https://t.co/xpgYXIImdD — Olivia Castaneda (@OliviaAundreaC) December 4, 2018