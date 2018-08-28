Eddie Murphy Is About To Become A Dad -- For The 10th Time

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images Eddie Murphy and girlfriend Paige Butcher, pictured in April, have confirmed a baby is on the way.

Eddie Murphy will now need every finger to count his brood.

The 57-year-old comedian and actor is expecting his 10th child, a rep for the “Beverly Hills Cop” star told People in an article posted Monday.

“Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December,” the rep said.

Murphy and the 39-year-old Butcher’s daughter, Izzy Oona, is 2.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum’s other children are (per The Hollywood Reporter): Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely; Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, Miles Mitchell, 25, and Bria, 28, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy; Christian, 27, with Tamara Hood; and Angel Iris, 11, with Mel B.

Here’s a look at the Murphy bunch months after Izzy Oona was born.

Dish Nation reported on the then yet-to-be confirmed baby news nearly two weeks ago when Butcher was spotted out and about with an apparent bump.