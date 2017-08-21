'Egyptian Jon Stewart' Bassem Youssef Introduces 'Muslim Morning After Kit'

Bassem Youssef is often called the “Egyptian Jon Stewart,” having once hosted a popular late-night comedy show in Egypt that drew comparisons to “The Daily Show.” But he’s a terrific satirist in his own right.

Youssef has teamed up with the entertainment site CAFE to bring Muslims across America a “morning after kit” ― for the morning after one of the 1.6 billion Muslims in the world is involved in a terror attack.

With a few American flags for your house, a CD tutorial on sounding more white, and so much more, this kit ensures that people suspicious of Muslims will know you’re “one of the good ones!”