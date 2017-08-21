'Egyptian Jon Stewart' Bassem Youssef Introduces 'Muslim Morning After Kit'

Bassem Youssef is often called the “Egyptian Jon Stewart,” having once hosted a popular late-night comedy show in Egypt that drew comparisons to “The Daily Show.” But he’s a terrific satirist in his own right.
Youssef has teamed up with the entertainment site CAFE to bring Muslims across America a “morning after kit” ― for the morning after one of the 1.6 billion Muslims in the world is involved in a terror attack.
With a few American flags for your house, a CD tutorial on sounding more white, and so much more, this kit ensures that people suspicious of Muslims will know you’re “one of the good ones!”
And for those of you who aren’t Muslim, but “look” like it, you can rest easy, because now there’s a “Vaguely Muslim-Looking Morning After Kit,” too!