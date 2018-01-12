Ehave Introduces Ground-breaking Platform for Medical Marijuana Education

The Canadian government is about to change the marijuana landscape in Canada. In July of 2018, the country’s government will approve legislation legalizing the commercial sale of cannabis. This will provide encouragement for the medical marijuana field and related industries. It’s expected to create a multibillion-dollar industry overnight and that’s left businesses scrambling to get in on the act.

The rest of the world is taking notice and the new industry will likely be a target for global entrepreneurs looking to invest in a market that seems poised for success. There aren’t many guaranteed investments in today’s complicated global business climate, but this new Canadian product category is about as close as it comes.

Medical marijuana isn’t a new industry in Canada. The courts ruled in favor of legalizing the use of cannabis as a medication in 2000. Since then several major players have established themselves such as Aurora Cannabis and MedReleaf, but the full legalization of cannabis will change the conversation. These main players are now forming strategic partnerships with smaller companies.

The pending legalization of marijuana will also create many unknowns. It will place the medical marijuana industry under the spotlight and there are questions that will have to be answered. Family physicians are already struggling with when to prescribe marijuana as a treatment option for pain management. Legalization won’t change that.

There has been progress in making marijuana a mainstream option, but better information needs to be made available to these healthcare professionals if the industry’s going to take the next step. A small company called Ehave is trying to do just that. They’ve developed a software application that uses a data based delivery system to educate medical professionals on the different types of medical marijuana available and when they should be used.

Their efforts caught the attention of one of the industries giants, MedRelief. The two companies have now joined forces to further develop the platform and make it widely available to physicians that need the information to make an informed decision when prescribing marijuana. If all goes as anticipated, the partnership of the two companies will bridge the knowledge gap that currently exists.

There are more than a hundred different types of marijuana available and so it’s understandable that medical professionals are struggling to cope with all of these options. Bringing the brand power of MedRelief together with the innovative ideas of Ehave should make it less complicated.

The timing of this development is important. According to the Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine, of the 520 family physicians they surveyed, 92 percent of them felt there was a need for better marijuana education.

The report also illustrates that most doctors are reluctant to prescribe marijuana as a treatment because they’re not sure which type will work best in each situation. The Ehave platform can provide the answers they’re looking for.

The system is a comprehensive approach to marijuana treatment. It relies on the latest data and it allows the physician to access this information and manage individual patient care using the software. The Ehave suite of tools is powerful enough to provide access to each patients care needs on an individual basis and come make it easier to develop the right treatment plan.

The chance to work with a company like MedRelief on the system has created a buzz at Ehave. Company CEO, Prateek Dwivedi, believes the opportunity to collaborate with this industry leader on Ehave Connect will help to demonstrate how powerful the platform really is. He’s confident medical cannabis can become one of the best therapy options for many patients suffering from chronic pain with tools like this available.

Along with MedRelief, Ehave has also partnered with Multi-Health Systems to include mental health assessments as part of the platform. The company wants to makes this the most comprehensive medical education platform available for healthcare professionals.

Their decision to incorporate a rich data driven approach and combine it with the ability of users to personalize patient treatments using the platform has the company on track for success. In addition to MedRelief and Multi-Health Systems, they’re also partnering with organizations such as The Hospital for Sick Kids and the Ontario Brain Institute, to develop ways to incorporate their software into their care programs.